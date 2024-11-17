Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Jharkhand as Elections Approach

Amid intensifying political rivalry in Jharkhand, Minister Irfan Ansari predicts BJP's defeat, asserting a JMM-Congress alliance victory. Meanwhile, BJP's JP Nadda accuses the Hemant Soren-led government of corruption. With elections underway, the state's political landscape is fraught with allegations and counterclaims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 15:28 IST
Jharkhand Minister and sitting MLA from Jamtara Irfan Ansari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand's political climate is heating up as the state's election process intensifies. On Sunday, state Minister and current MLA from Jamtara, Irfan Ansari, confidently predicted a loss for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the elections, asserting that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress alliance is poised to secure governance once again.

Ansari emphasized the unity among diverse communities in strongholds like Santhal Pargana, suggesting BJP's attempts to break this unity along caste lines would not succeed. He also criticized the BJP's approach toward tribal representation, questioning the symbolic elevation of Droupadi Murmu as President without substantial empowerment for tribal communities.

In contrast, BJP National President JP Nadda, during a rally in Gomia, Bokaro, accused the Hemant Soren-led JMM government of a litany of failures, including fraud and exploitation. Nadda contended that the state has suffered from neglect, rampant looting, and divisive politics under Soren's leadership. As Jharkhand heads into the second phase of polling, political tensions show no sign of abating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

