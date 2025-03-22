Tragic Consequence of Nagpur Violence: Irfan Ansari's Story

A tragic incident unfolded in Nagpur as 38-year-old Irfan Ansari, who was violently attacked during the unrest on March 17, succumbed to his injuries at Mayo Hospital. Hospital officials confirmed Ansari's death over the weekend, marking a somber turn in the case that has sparked widespread outrage.

Imran Sani, Ansari's grieving brother, recounted the harrowing events leading to his brother's demise. According to Sani, Ansari attempted to reach Itarsi Junction by auto-rickshaw when the driver refused to proceed, citing safety concerns. Subsequently, Ansari continued on foot, only to be ambushed by an unidentified mob, resulting in severe injuries including a head trauma, a fractured leg, and back injuries.

In response to the violence, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the media, announcing that damages from the Nagpur clashes would be recovered from those responsible, with their properties at potential risk. With 104 arrests already made, Fadnavis reflected on the events leading to the unrest, including the burning of a replica of Aurangzeb's grave and ensuing rumors that ignited widespread chaos.

