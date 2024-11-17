Left Menu

Political Showdown: Telangana vs Andhra Pradesh

Tensions escalate as Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav accuses Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of misleading claims on Congress's achievements. The dispute centers on unfulfilled election promises, including senior citizen pensions and LPG subsidies, ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 16:09 IST
Political Showdown: Telangana vs Andhra Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a political clash that has captured attention, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has accused Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of spreading misinformation regarding Congress's fulfillment of election promises in Telangana.

Speaking at a Mumbai press event, Yadav criticized Reddy for deceiving voters while campaigning for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections on behalf of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. He alleged that Reddy's administration has done little beyond enumerating policy beneficiaries over the past year.

Yadav highlighted several unfulfilled promises by the Telangana government, including pensions for senior citizens and LPG subsidies, contrasting them with Andhra Pradesh's achievements under Chandrababu Naidu's leadership. Further, Yadav accused the Telangana government of failing in job creation and health insurance implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024