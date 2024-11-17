Political Showdown: Telangana vs Andhra Pradesh

In a political clash that has captured attention, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has accused Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of spreading misinformation regarding Congress's fulfillment of election promises in Telangana.

Speaking at a Mumbai press event, Yadav criticized Reddy for deceiving voters while campaigning for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections on behalf of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. He alleged that Reddy's administration has done little beyond enumerating policy beneficiaries over the past year.

Yadav highlighted several unfulfilled promises by the Telangana government, including pensions for senior citizens and LPG subsidies, contrasting them with Andhra Pradesh's achievements under Chandrababu Naidu's leadership. Further, Yadav accused the Telangana government of failing in job creation and health insurance implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)