Political Showdown: Telangana vs Andhra Pradesh
Tensions escalate as Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav accuses Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of misleading claims on Congress's achievements. The dispute centers on unfulfilled election promises, including senior citizen pensions and LPG subsidies, ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.
In a political clash that has captured attention, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has accused Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of spreading misinformation regarding Congress's fulfillment of election promises in Telangana.
Speaking at a Mumbai press event, Yadav criticized Reddy for deceiving voters while campaigning for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections on behalf of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. He alleged that Reddy's administration has done little beyond enumerating policy beneficiaries over the past year.
Yadav highlighted several unfulfilled promises by the Telangana government, including pensions for senior citizens and LPG subsidies, contrasting them with Andhra Pradesh's achievements under Chandrababu Naidu's leadership. Further, Yadav accused the Telangana government of failing in job creation and health insurance implementation.
