Political Rhetoric Heats Up in Uttar Pradesh Ahead of Bypolls

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's campaign slogan 'batenge toh katenge' has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties ahead of the November 20 bypolls. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya defended the slogan, calling it a symbol of unity that emerged from party speeches.

Opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party and Congress, claim the slogan has communal overtones, yet Maurya questions their reaction, urging them to address their discomfort over the issue. He further criticized the opposition's PDA (Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) strategy as baseless abuse.

With bypolls approaching in key constituencies, tensions are high. The BJP is determined to gain from the opposition's losses, emphasizing their unity mantra. The Samajwadi Party, who is facing the brunt of these attacks, continues to rally support, especially with the backing of Congress in the bypoll race.

