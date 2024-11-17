Gadkari Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Remarks, Focuses on Mahayuti's Development Agenda
Union minister Nitin Gadkari dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks, urging citizens not to take him seriously. Gadkari emphasized the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's development-focused agenda in Maharashtra. He assured there are no plans to amend the Constitution, countering opposition narratives, and highlighted internal unity despite differing party opinions.
- Country:
- India
Union minister Nitin Gadkari has urged the public not to take Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seriously, asserting faith in the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance ahead of Maharashtra's November 20 state assembly elections.
In response to Gandhi linking PM Modi to US President Biden's memory, Gadkari labeled these remarks irresponsible. Reflecting on the Mahayuti's challenges following disappointing Lok Sabha results, he noted voters were misled by the opposition's narrative.
Gadkari highlighted BJP's commitment to development politics, downplaying internal party differences and dismissing any intention to amend the Constitution as spread by opposition during Lok Sabha polls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jewels of Deception: Massive Haul Seized Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Lahore High Court Bar Challenges Pakistan's 26th Constitutional Amendment in Supreme Court
Tragic Farmer Suicides Shadow Maharashtra Elections Despite Political Promises
Sana Malik Challenges BJP as Maharashtra Elections Heat Up
Main fight in the country is to protect Constitution, says Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad.