Gadkari Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Remarks, Focuses on Mahayuti's Development Agenda

Union minister Nitin Gadkari dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks, urging citizens not to take him seriously. Gadkari emphasized the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's development-focused agenda in Maharashtra. He assured there are no plans to amend the Constitution, countering opposition narratives, and highlighted internal unity despite differing party opinions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 18:24 IST
Gadkari
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has urged the public not to take Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seriously, asserting faith in the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance ahead of Maharashtra's November 20 state assembly elections.

In response to Gandhi linking PM Modi to US President Biden's memory, Gadkari labeled these remarks irresponsible. Reflecting on the Mahayuti's challenges following disappointing Lok Sabha results, he noted voters were misled by the opposition's narrative.

Gadkari highlighted BJP's commitment to development politics, downplaying internal party differences and dismissing any intention to amend the Constitution as spread by opposition during Lok Sabha polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

