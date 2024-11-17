Left Menu

Unity over Division: Shekhawat's Vision for a United India

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized the significance of unity over division in India, critiquing Congress for its divisive politics. He highlighted that religious and political divisions weaken the nation and advocated for unity as the path to prosperity. He also predicted favorable outcomes for BJP in upcoming bypolls.

Udaipur | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:26 IST
Unity over Division: Shekhawat's Vision for a United India
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
  Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat addressed the media in Udaipur, highlighting the importance of unity in India. He stated that the slogan 'Batenge to Katenge' transcends mere words, representing an idea that opposes divisive forces and politics.

Shekhawat criticized Congress for what he perceives as their politics of division, which he claims have historically fragmented the country along religious, economic, and social lines. The minister stressed that such division is detrimental to India's Ganga-Jamuni culture.

Further, Shekhawat expressed confidence in BJP's performance in the upcoming bypolls and condemned recent political violence in Tonk. He emphasized that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India is advancing as a global power through unity and development for the poor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

