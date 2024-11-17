Unity over Division: Shekhawat's Vision for a United India

On Sunday, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat addressed the media in Udaipur, highlighting the importance of unity in India. He stated that the slogan 'Batenge to Katenge' transcends mere words, representing an idea that opposes divisive forces and politics.

Shekhawat criticized Congress for what he perceives as their politics of division, which he claims have historically fragmented the country along religious, economic, and social lines. The minister stressed that such division is detrimental to India's Ganga-Jamuni culture.

Further, Shekhawat expressed confidence in BJP's performance in the upcoming bypolls and condemned recent political violence in Tonk. He emphasized that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India is advancing as a global power through unity and development for the poor.

(With inputs from agencies.)