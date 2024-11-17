Political Storm: AAP Leader Kailash Gahlot's Resignation Sparks Controversy

The resignation of senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot has ignited a fresh wave of controversy between AAP and BJP. AAP has accused the BJP of leveraging central investigative bodies to pressure its leaders into compliance.

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has claimed that the resignation was a consequence of 'dirty politics' and targeted investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Gahlot, instrumental in AAP's election strategies, cited unfulfilled promises and controversies as reasons for his departure, further straining ties between the two parties months before the Delhi assembly elections.

Accusations of conspiracy against the BJP were also echoed by senior AAP voices. National spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar suggested that mounting investigations left Gahlot with no choice but to align with BJP. Meanwhile, AAP continues its campaign against alleged misuse of investigative agencies, seeking electoral support based on development achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)