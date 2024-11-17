Left Menu

Political Storm: AAP Leader Kailash Gahlot's Resignation Sparks Controversy

The resignation of AAP's Kailash Gahlot has escalated tensions between AAP and BJP. Accusations of coercion using central agencies like ED and CBI have surfaced, with claims of a targeted campaign against Gahlot. This political rivalry intensifies ahead of Delhi's upcoming assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 18:45 IST
Political Storm: AAP Leader Kailash Gahlot's Resignation Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The resignation of senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot has ignited a fresh wave of controversy between AAP and BJP. AAP has accused the BJP of leveraging central investigative bodies to pressure its leaders into compliance.

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has claimed that the resignation was a consequence of 'dirty politics' and targeted investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Gahlot, instrumental in AAP's election strategies, cited unfulfilled promises and controversies as reasons for his departure, further straining ties between the two parties months before the Delhi assembly elections.

Accusations of conspiracy against the BJP were also echoed by senior AAP voices. National spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar suggested that mounting investigations left Gahlot with no choice but to align with BJP. Meanwhile, AAP continues its campaign against alleged misuse of investigative agencies, seeking electoral support based on development achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024