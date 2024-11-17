Hazy Governance: Jammu and Kashmir Congress Addresses Unclear Power Dynamics
Jammu and Kashmir Congress unit chief Tariq Hameed Karra criticized the unclear governance in the Union Territory following recent government formation. Despite optimism for resolution, terms of governance remain undefined, prompting a Congress-led analysis of its Assembly poll defeat in the Jammu division.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Congress unit chief Tariq Hameed Karra has criticized the governance of the newly formed government in the Union Territory, describing it as 'hazy'. He claims that even a month post government formation, those in power are still unclear about their roles and responsibilities.
In an effort to understand the recent Assembly poll defeat in the Jammu division, Karra revealed that the Congress has initiated a major exercise. A fact-finding committee interacts with Congress workers across the region's 10 districts, aiming to submit its findings soon.
Karra expressed hope for a quick resolution but lamented the delay in issuing business rules for governance, which keeps powers undefined. He underscored the Congress's commitment to restoring statehood to address unreviewed laws and emphasized countering divisive politics through strong grassroots connections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Siddaramaiah Challenges Modi on Past Governance and Promises
Traders Rally for 100% Voter Turnout in Key Elections
Jewels of Deception: Massive Haul Seized Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
HD Kumaraswamy Confident in Son's Victory in Channapatna By-elections
BJP Accuses Congress of Mismanagement and False Promises Ahead of Elections