Power Politics and Farmer Welfare: Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Rally Highlights
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized Uddhav Thackeray at a rally, claiming he deviated from his father's ideology for power. Chouhan highlighted government schemes for farmers, including price compensations and additional deposits for cotton and soybean farmers, emphasizing BJP's commitment to development.
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a scathing critique of Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray, arguing that Uddhav has strayed from his father, Bal Thackeray's, ideological path in pursuit of power.
Speaking at a rally while campaigning for BJP's Charansingh Thakur ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, Chouhan underscored the divide with Thackeray, who has joined forces with the Congress, saying it defies his father's beliefs.
Beyond politics, Chouhan emphasized the government's focus on supporting farmers. Key measures include the PM Aasha scheme for fair pricing, additional subsidies for cotton and soybean producers, and price protection for tomato, onion, and potato growers through adjusted model rates based on production costs.
