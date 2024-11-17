Ladki Bahin Yojana: Empowering Women in Maharashtra
The Ladki Bahin Yojana, praised by BJP's Mohan Yadav, aims at empowering women in Maharashtra through financial support and travel concessions. The initiative is compared to similar schemes in Madhya Pradesh as elections approach. Yadav criticized the Congress for unfulfilled promises and emphasized BJP's welfare-driven success.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lauded the Maharashtra government's Ladki Bahin Yojana, describing it as a transformative initiative for women's empowerment.
At a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Yadav accused Congress of unfulfilled promises and contrasted their narratives with BJP's successful welfare schemes, especially in Haryana.
Yadav highlighted the scheme's objectives, noting financial aids and concessions as key components. He affirmed BJP's commitment to women's empowerment and mentioned the party's continuous electoral successes driven by these initiatives.
