Ladki Bahin Yojana: Empowering Women in Maharashtra

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lauded the Maharashtra government's Ladki Bahin Yojana, describing it as a transformative initiative for women's empowerment.

At a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Yadav accused Congress of unfulfilled promises and contrasted their narratives with BJP's successful welfare schemes, especially in Haryana.

Yadav highlighted the scheme's objectives, noting financial aids and concessions as key components. He affirmed BJP's commitment to women's empowerment and mentioned the party's continuous electoral successes driven by these initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)