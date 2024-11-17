Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Violent Protests Target Manipur BJP MLA

In Manipur's Imphal West district, the ancestral home of BJP MLA Kongkham Robindro was vandalized by a mob seeking his stance on state issues. This follows recent attacks on his other properties amid ongoing violent protests spurred by ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis since May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 17-11-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 20:36 IST
Tensions Escalate: Violent Protests Target Manipur BJP MLA
  • Country:
  • India

The ancestral house of BJP MLA Kongkham Robindro in Manipur's Imphal West district was vandalized by a mob on Sunday evening, as confirmed by local police officials. Tensions in the area have been escalating, leading to concern among residents.

This latest incident followed an attack on another house built by Robindro himself in the same district. Protesters stormed his ancestral residence at Mayang Imphal, demanding a meeting with the absent legislator. His father attempted to placate the group, promising to convey their messages to his son, sources reported.

The agitation reflects growing unrest over state affairs as protesters sought Robindro's stance on recent developments. On Saturday, further violence saw portions of Robindro's residence at Laphupat Tera ransacked. As tensions mount, with over 200 casualties from ethnic clashes since last year, an indefinite curfew has been imposed in Imphal Valley, aimed at quelling the increasing violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024