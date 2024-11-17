Tensions Escalate: Violent Protests Target Manipur BJP MLA

The ancestral house of BJP MLA Kongkham Robindro in Manipur's Imphal West district was vandalized by a mob on Sunday evening, as confirmed by local police officials. Tensions in the area have been escalating, leading to concern among residents.

This latest incident followed an attack on another house built by Robindro himself in the same district. Protesters stormed his ancestral residence at Mayang Imphal, demanding a meeting with the absent legislator. His father attempted to placate the group, promising to convey their messages to his son, sources reported.

The agitation reflects growing unrest over state affairs as protesters sought Robindro's stance on recent developments. On Saturday, further violence saw portions of Robindro's residence at Laphupat Tera ransacked. As tensions mount, with over 200 casualties from ethnic clashes since last year, an indefinite curfew has been imposed in Imphal Valley, aimed at quelling the increasing violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)