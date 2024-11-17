BJP Gears Up for Delhi Elections with Comprehensive Manifesto

The BJP is set to release its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections by mid-December, as confirmed by party leaders on Sunday.

The manifesto committee, led by Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, will hold consultations starting Monday with various societal sectors, aiming to cover 50 categories for an all-encompassing manifesto.

In addition, an 11-member 'chargesheet committee' has been established to highlight the perceived failures of the ruling AAP, guided by Vishal Gupta under the directive of BJP Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva.

