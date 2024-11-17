Left Menu

BJP Gears Up for Delhi Elections with Comprehensive Manifesto

The BJP plans to release its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections by mid-December. The manifesto committee aims to engage with 50 societal categories to build an inclusive document. Additionally, an 11-member committee will highlight the alleged inadequacies of the ruling AAP, spearheading the BJP's strategic approach.

The BJP is set to release its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections by mid-December, as confirmed by party leaders on Sunday.

The manifesto committee, led by Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, will hold consultations starting Monday with various societal sectors, aiming to cover 50 categories for an all-encompassing manifesto.

In addition, an 11-member 'chargesheet committee' has been established to highlight the perceived failures of the ruling AAP, guided by Vishal Gupta under the directive of BJP Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva.

