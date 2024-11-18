Left Menu

Macron Stresses Support for Ukraine Amidst Tensions with Russia and Trade Discord

French President Macron emphasized France's commitment to supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression, highlighting Putin's unwillingness for peace. He also discussed ongoing EU-Mercosur trade disagreements, focusing on agricultural standards concerns, which have triggered planned protests by French farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 00:50 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 00:50 IST
Macron Stresses Support for Ukraine Amidst Tensions with Russia and Trade Discord
Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has reiterated France's commitment to supporting Ukraine amidst Russian hostilities, stating that Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown no interest in peace negotiations.

Macron emphasized that France's priority remains equipping and aiding Ukraine to withstand Russian pressures, as he prepared for the G20 Summit in Brazil.

On trade, Macron expressed opposition to the current EU-Mercosur trade agreement terms, which he says fall short of European agricultural standards, leading to planned protests by French farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024