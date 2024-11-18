Macron Stresses Support for Ukraine Amidst Tensions with Russia and Trade Discord

French President Emmanuel Macron has reiterated France's commitment to supporting Ukraine amidst Russian hostilities, stating that Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown no interest in peace negotiations.

Macron emphasized that France's priority remains equipping and aiding Ukraine to withstand Russian pressures, as he prepared for the G20 Summit in Brazil.

On trade, Macron expressed opposition to the current EU-Mercosur trade agreement terms, which he says fall short of European agricultural standards, leading to planned protests by French farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)