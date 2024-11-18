Trump Presidency 2.0: Disruptors and Loyalty Over Experience

Donald Trump Jr. expressed confidence on Sunday that the team surrounding President-elect Trump is now more capable of effectively choosing a Cabinet and administration compared to the 2016 transition.

Highlighting the preference for loyalty over conventional qualifications, Trump Jr. emphasized that the President-elect is focused on installing disruptors like Matt Gaetz and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in key positions, an approach he claims aligns with what voters desire.

This new direction, however, may face significant hurdles during Senate confirmations, with some analysts predicting strong resistance within Washington despite the Republican majority.

