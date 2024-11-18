Trump Presidency 2.0: Disruptors and Loyalty Over Experience
Donald Trump Jr. asserts that the current team around President-elect Trump is adept at assembling a Cabinet unlike during 2016. Prioritizing loyalty, Trump's unconventional picks like Matt Gaetz and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are expected to disrupt Washington. Some selections may face opposition during Senate confirmations.
Donald Trump Jr. expressed confidence on Sunday that the team surrounding President-elect Trump is now more capable of effectively choosing a Cabinet and administration compared to the 2016 transition.
Highlighting the preference for loyalty over conventional qualifications, Trump Jr. emphasized that the President-elect is focused on installing disruptors like Matt Gaetz and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in key positions, an approach he claims aligns with what voters desire.
This new direction, however, may face significant hurdles during Senate confirmations, with some analysts predicting strong resistance within Washington despite the Republican majority.
