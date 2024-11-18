Starmer Stands Firm on Ukraine: No Talks with Putin at G20
British PM Keir Starmer pledged unwavering support for Ukraine at the G20 Summit, refusing to speak with Russian President Putin. His stance contrasts with a recent call between Putin and Germany's Chancellor. Starmer highlighted the enduring impact of the conflict and the UK's continued commitment to aid Ukraine.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reaffirmed that engaging with Russian President Vladimir Putin is not on his agenda as he prepares for the G20 Summit in Brazil, emphasizing that unwavering support for Ukraine remains the UK's top priority.
In a pre-summit conversation with journalists, Starmer set himself apart from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who recently had direct talks with Putin, marking a significant diplomatic interaction between Russia and a Western leader.
With Ukraine nearing the 1,000th day of conflict due to Russian aggression, the UK maintains a robust commitment, having dedicated 12.8 billion pounds in aid since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.
