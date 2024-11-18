Starmer Stands Firm on Ukraine: No Talks with Putin at G20

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reaffirmed that engaging with Russian President Vladimir Putin is not on his agenda as he prepares for the G20 Summit in Brazil, emphasizing that unwavering support for Ukraine remains the UK's top priority.

In a pre-summit conversation with journalists, Starmer set himself apart from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who recently had direct talks with Putin, marking a significant diplomatic interaction between Russia and a Western leader.

With Ukraine nearing the 1,000th day of conflict due to Russian aggression, the UK maintains a robust commitment, having dedicated 12.8 billion pounds in aid since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)