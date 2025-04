Putin's Easter Ceasefire Sparks Tensions: A Gambit In The Russo-Ukrainian Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a temporary Easter ceasefire in Ukraine, marking a moment of pause in ongoing hostilities, as announced by the Kremlin on Saturday.

The decision coincides with Russia's Defense Ministry's report that its military forces have driven Ukrainian troops from one of their final strategic positions in the Kursk region, following last year's incursion by Ukrainian forces. The ceasefire is scheduled to last from 6 PM Moscow time on Saturday to midnight post-Easter Sunday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed skepticism, labeling the ceasefire a political maneuver by Putin, while tensions between Ukraine and Russia remain high, further complicated by diplomatic interventions from the US and military activities continuing on both sides.

