Infrastructure Under Fire: Ukrainian Conflict's New Battleground

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy reports a strategic shift by Russia from striking energy facilities to targeting civilian infrastructure. Despite a U.S.-brokered truce, both nations accuse each other of violations. The UN urged Russia for an unconditional ceasefire, highlighting Ukraine's peaceful intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 03:26 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 03:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a strategic shift in Russia's military approach, highlighting a reduction in attacks on energy infrastructure in favor of civilian targets.

This comes after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire on energy strikes, which both nations have reportedly violated according to their accusations against one another.

The UN Security Council, in a closed-door session, urged Russia to agree to a full and unconditional ceasefire, emphasizing Ukraine's commitment to peace, while Russia maintains Ukraine has ignored the armistice.

