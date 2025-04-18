Infrastructure Under Fire: Ukrainian Conflict's New Battleground

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a strategic shift in Russia's military approach, highlighting a reduction in attacks on energy infrastructure in favor of civilian targets.

This comes after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire on energy strikes, which both nations have reportedly violated according to their accusations against one another.

The UN Security Council, in a closed-door session, urged Russia to agree to a full and unconditional ceasefire, emphasizing Ukraine's commitment to peace, while Russia maintains Ukraine has ignored the armistice.

