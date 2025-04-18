Infrastructure Under Fire: Ukrainian Conflict's New Battleground
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy reports a strategic shift by Russia from striking energy facilities to targeting civilian infrastructure. Despite a U.S.-brokered truce, both nations accuse each other of violations. The UN urged Russia for an unconditional ceasefire, highlighting Ukraine's peaceful intentions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 03:26 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 03:26 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a strategic shift in Russia's military approach, highlighting a reduction in attacks on energy infrastructure in favor of civilian targets.
This comes after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire on energy strikes, which both nations have reportedly violated according to their accusations against one another.
The UN Security Council, in a closed-door session, urged Russia to agree to a full and unconditional ceasefire, emphasizing Ukraine's commitment to peace, while Russia maintains Ukraine has ignored the armistice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Energy Ceasefire Tensions: Accusations Erupt Amidst Russia-Ukraine Strife
Ceasefire Violations Amidst Tensions Between Ukraine and Russia
Himachal Pradesh Boosts Infrastructure with Rs 267 Crore Sanction from Union Government
Gujarat's Mega Rs 606 Crore Push: A New Era for Gandhinagar's Water Infrastructure
Celebrating Excellence: Assam's Highest Civilian Awards Honor Distinguished Achievements