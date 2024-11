Biden Lifts Ban on Long-Range Missiles for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

US President Joe Biden has taken a significant step by authorizing Ukraine to use American-supplied long-range missiles to penetrate deeper into Russian territory. This marks a shift in US policy amid growing complexities in the Ukraine conflict.

The decision comes as Russia notably deploys North Korean troops, complicating the geopolitical landscape. Previously resistant to such an escalation, Biden's decision reflects mounting pressures and recent developments including Donald Trump's election victory.

The implications are substantial, as the authorization could alter the course of the conflict and strain international alliances. This move is viewed through the lens of increasing North Korean involvement, which has raised global concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)