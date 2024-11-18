Left Menu

Trump's Treasury Contenders: A High-Stakes Decision

President-elect Donald Trump is considering Kevin Warsh, Marc Rowan, and other candidates for the role of Treasury secretary. Warsh, a former Federal Reserve Governor, and Rowan, CEO of Apollo Global Management, are joined by Senator Bill Hagerty in the race. Trump is reconsidering current favorites Howard Lutnick and Scott Bessent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 07:33 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 07:33 IST
President-elect Donald Trump is weighing candidates for the important role of Treasury secretary, adding Kevin Warsh and Marc Rowan to the shortlist, as per reports from The New York Times and Wall Street Journal.

Warsh is known for his tenure on the Federal Reserve Board and views on fiscal responsibility, while Rowan brings financial expertise from his leadership at Apollo Global Management. Also in consideration is Republican Senator Bill Hagerty.

Amidst internal debates, Trump is reevaluating front-runners Howard Lutnick and Scott Bessent to ensure the right choice. The transition team has yet to comment on these developments, reflecting the high stakes of the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

