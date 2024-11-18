Left Menu

Mumbai Press Club Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Journalists

The Mumbai Press Club urges Rahul Gandhi to focus on real reforms, rather than derogatory remarks, in addressing the challenges journalists face. Highlighting structural issues in the industry, the Club emphasizes the need for constructive dialogue and condemns any form of journalist derision, including Gandhi's criticisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 09:51 IST
Mumbai Press Club Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Journalists
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Press Club has raised objections to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's recent comments labelling journalists as "slaves" during a rally in Maharashtra. The Club argues for substantial steps to tackle journalistic challenges, advising Gandhi to target media ownership and systemic industry issues instead of casting blame indiscriminately.

Drawing parallels with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approach to media engagement, the Club noted that if Modi is criticized for avoiding formal press briefings, then Gandhi's derogatory rhetoric toward journalists equally deserves scrutiny. The Club suggested that Gandhi's remarks, despite showcasing concern, reflected a condescending attitude that required reevaluation.

The Club called on Gandhi to introspect the underlying reasons hindering Indian journalism, pointing to historical neoliberal policies as a root cause. These policies, it said, enabled media monopolies to erode journalists' rights and job security, emphasizing that genuine reform should focus on these institutional problems.

Further, the Club insisted that Gandhi's repeated criticisms posed questions on how his party might handle media relations if in power. The statement reiterated the Club's longstanding commitment to defending journalists' rights from threats by government entities or media moguls, underscoring the significance of dialogue and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

