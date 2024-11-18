Left Menu

Political Storm Brews Over Kharge's Controversial Remarks

BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks against BJP-RSS, urging ECI action. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi highlighted the ideological battle between Congress-INDA and BJP-RSS, emphasizing the Constitution's significance amid approaching Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 09:54 IST
BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fierce political dispute has erupted following Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's recent remarks, with BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari vehemently condemning the statements and calling them "inciteful." Bhandari urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to intervene, suggesting Kharge's comments could provoke unrest among the public.

At the heart of the controversy is Kharge's characterization of the BJP and RSS, describing them as "politically most dangerous" entities and comparable to "poison" during a rally in Sangli, Maharashtra. The BJP accused Kharge of fueling divisive politics amid the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Adding to the tension, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, speaking at a rally, criticized the BJP over what he termed the 'blank constitution row.' Gandhi emphasized the divergence in ideology between Congress-INDA and BJP-RSS, arguing that for Congress, the Constitution remains the country's enduring foundation as elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

