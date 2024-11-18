Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: U.S.-Philippines Defense Pact

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reaffirmed the United States' unyielding commitment to its defense ally, the Philippines, following an intelligence-sharing agreement in Manila. Despite the political shift with the incoming administration of Donald Trump, the Philippines remains confident in the strength of their alliance.

Updated: 18-11-2024 10:22 IST
  • Country:
  • Philippines

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, speaking on Monday, reinforced the United States' steadfast commitment to its defense treaty ally, the Philippines. This came in the wake of both nations signing a pivotal intelligence-sharing agreement in Manila.

The agreement marks a significant step in strengthening the military and strategic partnership between the two countries.

Despite the upcoming transition to President Donald Trump's administration, the Philippines is optimistic that the long-standing alliance will continue to thrive and adapt to new challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

