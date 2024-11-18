Strengthening Ties: U.S.-Philippines Defense Pact
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reaffirmed the United States' unyielding commitment to its defense ally, the Philippines, following an intelligence-sharing agreement in Manila. Despite the political shift with the incoming administration of Donald Trump, the Philippines remains confident in the strength of their alliance.
