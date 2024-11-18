Maha Vikas Aghadi's Confident Push Ahead of Maharashtra Polls

As the Maharashtra assembly elections draw near, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar voiced his confidence in the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) ability to win a commanding victory in the state polls. Speaking in Maharashtra's Latur, Shivakumar predicted MVA will capture more than 175 seats, asserting the coalition's potential to form the next government.

Addressing speculation over a possible rift regarding the Maharashtra Chief Ministerial post within the MVA, Shivakumar dismissed such claims, stating no issues exist. He assured that the party will deliberate on the CM candidate following the election results.

Simultaneously, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav urged voters to utilize their voting rights in the Maharashtra elections, the second phase of the Jharkhand polls, and by-elections scheduled for November 20. Preparations for these events intensify, with Yadav planning multiple roadshows and rallies in Mumbai as campaigning wraps up.

The voting in Maharashtra will see a fierce contest on November 20 for 288 assembly seats, with results expected on November 23. The opposition MVA, including the Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray), will challenge the ruling Mahayuti coalition comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and NCP (Ajit Pawar).

In previous elections, the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Congress had varying successes. In 2019, BJP secured 105 seats, and Shiv Sena had 56, whereas Congress achieved 44. Going back to 2014, BJP claimed 122 seats to Siv Sena's 63 and Congress's 42.

(With inputs from agencies.)