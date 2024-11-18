Left Menu

Dissanayake's Bold Steps for Sri Lanka's Economic Recovery

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, retaining the finance ministry, focuses on economic recovery post the financial crisis. Re-appointed officials bolster his plans while an IMF review progresses. Challenges include presenting an interim budget, reducing taxes, increasing welfare, and completing debt restructuring without compromising IMF commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 12:54 IST
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has retained the crucial finance minister portfolio and reappointed Harini Amarasuriya as Prime Minister. This move underscores the administration's commitment to recovering from the recent financial crisis.

With an International Monetary Fund delegation in Colombo, hopes are pinned on a successful review of the $2.9 billion program, poised to release a $337 million tranche. The president, maintaining his fiscal role since September, now faces the challenging task of presenting an interim budget, reducing taxes, and increasing welfare without disrupting the IMF program.

Dissanayake's Marxist-influenced coalition, having secured a dominant parliamentary presence, emphasizes transparency and accountability. As the administration tackles debt restructuring and economic stabilization, Dissanayake's leadership will be pivotal for Sri Lanka's sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

