Contention and Consensus: Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Debate in Parliament

In a heated session ahead of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Congress' Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has sternly criticized the legislation, alleging it could threaten constitutional provisions and minority rights. Gogoi contends that the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meetings lacked thorough clause-by-clause discussions.

Contrasting Gogoi's standpoint, Jagdambika Pal, Chairman of the JPC on the Waqf Amendment Bill, maintains that the bill represents a 'historic day,' poised to benefit the economically disadvantaged and Pasmanda Muslim communities. Pal emphasized extensive stakeholder consultations and productive eight-hour daily JPC meetings over the last six months.

As Parliament reconvenes, the legislative schedule indicates that Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju seeks to pass the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, to amend the 1995 Act. With the BJP-led NDA and Opposition INDIA bloc divided, the bill's fate hinges on majority presence and debate outcomes after the scheduled Question Hour.

