Left Menu

Contention and Consensus: Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Debate in Parliament

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, faces opposition from Congress ahead of its tabling, citing potential constitutional and minority concerns. JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal insists the bill will benefit marginalized Muslims. The bill's progress will largely depend on party whips and majority rulings in the Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 10:42 IST
Contention and Consensus: Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Debate in Parliament
Deputy leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated session ahead of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Congress' Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has sternly criticized the legislation, alleging it could threaten constitutional provisions and minority rights. Gogoi contends that the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meetings lacked thorough clause-by-clause discussions.

Contrasting Gogoi's standpoint, Jagdambika Pal, Chairman of the JPC on the Waqf Amendment Bill, maintains that the bill represents a 'historic day,' poised to benefit the economically disadvantaged and Pasmanda Muslim communities. Pal emphasized extensive stakeholder consultations and productive eight-hour daily JPC meetings over the last six months.

As Parliament reconvenes, the legislative schedule indicates that Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju seeks to pass the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, to amend the 1995 Act. With the BJP-led NDA and Opposition INDIA bloc divided, the bill's fate hinges on majority presence and debate outcomes after the scheduled Question Hour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025