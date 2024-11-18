Vijay's TVK Denies Alliance with AIADMK, Focuses on Tamil Nadu Welfare

Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party has firmly denied any alliance with the AIADMK, with the party's General Secretary N Anand labeling such reports as unfounded. Anand emphasized that TVK is resolutely committed to serving the people of Tamil Nadu and aims to secure a majority in the upcoming elections.

Speaking at a recent meeting, Anand refuted claims of a partnership between TVK and AIADMK, suggesting such news is mere speculation. He asserted that Tamil Nadu's residents would dismiss these baseless reports, which he attributes to rumors spread by political analysts on social media. TVK, as reiterated by Vijay, is on a path dedicated to the welfare of the state.

During a recent executive meeting, the TVK passed 26 resolutions, voicing disapproval of the BJP-led Union Government's proposal for 'One Nation, One Election' and criticizing the DMK-led State Government's governance. TVK also held its first political rally in Villupuram, after being officially registered as a political party in September. Vijay unveiled the party's flag and symbol, affirming the principle of equality and marking a significant step in his political journey which began earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)