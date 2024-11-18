Left Menu

Vijay's TVK Denies Alliance with AIADMK, Focuses on Tamil Nadu Welfare

N Anand, General Secretary of actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party, dismissed reports of an alliance with AIADMK as false. TVK remains focused on the welfare of Tamil Nadu and aims for electoral success. The party held key meetings and condemned government policies during its inaugural political rally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 14:54 IST
Vijay's TVK Denies Alliance with AIADMK, Focuses on Tamil Nadu Welfare
Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay (File Photo/ X@actorvijay). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party has firmly denied any alliance with the AIADMK, with the party's General Secretary N Anand labeling such reports as unfounded. Anand emphasized that TVK is resolutely committed to serving the people of Tamil Nadu and aims to secure a majority in the upcoming elections.

Speaking at a recent meeting, Anand refuted claims of a partnership between TVK and AIADMK, suggesting such news is mere speculation. He asserted that Tamil Nadu's residents would dismiss these baseless reports, which he attributes to rumors spread by political analysts on social media. TVK, as reiterated by Vijay, is on a path dedicated to the welfare of the state.

During a recent executive meeting, the TVK passed 26 resolutions, voicing disapproval of the BJP-led Union Government's proposal for 'One Nation, One Election' and criticizing the DMK-led State Government's governance. TVK also held its first political rally in Villupuram, after being officially registered as a political party in September. Vijay unveiled the party's flag and symbol, affirming the principle of equality and marking a significant step in his political journey which began earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024