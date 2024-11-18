Delhi BJP Launches Mask Drive Amidst Severe Pollution Crisis

On Monday morning, the Delhi BJP took action against the city's alarming pollution levels by organizing a mask distribution drive outside metro stations. This comes as the Air Quality Index hit a dangerous 'severe plus' level at 484, triggering intensified pollution control measures across the city.

Leading the initiative, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, backed by senior party figures like MLA Vijender Gupta and MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Praveen Khandelwal, criticized the AAP government. Sachdeva accused the Kejriwal administration of neglecting the pollution crisis over the past decade, stating, "If anyone is responsible for bringing Delhi to such a terrible state, it is the Kejriwal government." Despite the accusations, the AAP did not immediately respond. Sachdeva stressed that Delhi's pollution is a year-round issue needing consistent efforts over reactive approaches.

Additionally, the effectiveness of the Graded Response Action Plan was questioned, with BJP criticizing the AAP's handling of public transport. Ramvir Singh Bidhuri condemned what he describes as the collapse of the public transport system, blaming it for the increased reliance on private vehicles, a major pollution source. In response to the toxic smog and decreased visibility, authorities imposed stricter measures, including banning truck entry and halting construction activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)