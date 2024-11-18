Gadkari Criticizes Congress for Hindering Development
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari criticized Congress for its poor policies during its tenure, blaming it for hindering India's development. He praised Atal Bihari Vajpayee for improving infrastructure through 'Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana'. Gadkari also defended BJP against Congress's allegations regarding the Constitution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gondia | Updated: 18-11-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launched a fierce critique against the Congress, blaming their tenure for hindering India's developmental progress through poor policies and corruption.
Highlighting former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's contributions, Gadkari praised the expansion of road connectivity to 3.5 lakh villages under the 'Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana'.
He slammed Congress for losses in ventures like airlines and hotels, arguing funds could have bolstered village infrastructure. Furthermore, Gadkari rejected Congress's claims from the 2024 elections about BJP changing the Constitution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GX Group's Sustainable Revolution in Telecom Infrastructure
Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi's Battle to Preserve India's Constitution
Rahul Gandhi Champions Constitution Amidst Political Campaign
Main fight in the country is to protect Constitution, says Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad.
Railways Minister Reviews Infrastructure Amid Record Special Trains for Festive Return