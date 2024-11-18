Maharashtra Political Scandal: Allegations of Bribery and Corruption Unveiled
Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president, urged Maharashtra voters to defeat leaders alleged to have accepted bribes, calling them '50 khoke'. Criticizing BJP-led Mahayuti's divisive politics, he emphasized Congress's commitment to unity. Kharge condemned economic policies and accused the BJP of corruption, vowing MVA's reformative agenda and predicting Mahayuti's downfall.
On Monday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called on voters in Maharashtra to defeat politicians accused of accepting hefty bribes to switch allegiances, infamously referred to as '50 khoke'.
Kharge used this term while discussing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's defection from the Shiv Sena to form a government with the BJP in 2022. Speaking at a rally in Vasai near Mumbai, Kharge alleged that each supporting MLA of Shinde was offered Rs 50 crore for their loyalty, urging voters to send a strong message in the upcoming November 20 elections.
He criticized the BJP-led Mahayuti for fostering divisive politics, while emphasizing Congress's commitment to unity and inclusion. Kharge also pointed to the negative impact of BJP's economic policies on various sections of society, highlighting issues like inflation and unemployment.
