Political Showdown in Maharashtra: Vinesh Phogat Joins Roadshow

With elections looming in Maharashtra, wrestler and Congress MLA Vinesh Phogat actively participated in a roadshow in Pune, lending her support to Congress candidate Datta Bahirat vying for the Shivajinagar Assembly constituency. Phogat made a fervent appeal to voters, urging them to back the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and criticized the Mahayuti government for undermining the democratically elected authority.

Phogat expressed confidence in a successful outcome, stating, "Everything is going well... If people shower their blessings on us on the 20th, we will win with a bigger margin this time. I appeal to voters to respond to the injustice done to you by breaking the government. Now is the right time to answer them."

On the opposing side, BJP National President JP Nadda directly targeted the MVA, accusing it of indulging in 'appeasement politics' and making religious-based reservation promises. Addressing a crowd in Navi Mumbai, Nadda condemned the MVA for fostering divisive political strategies, contrasting it against Prime Minister Modi's inclusive governance vision encapsulated in the motto 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'.

The campaigning pace for Maharashtra's 288 assembly seats has significantly increased, with both the incumbent Mahayuti and the opposition MVA ramping up their voter engagement strategies. The state's assembly elections are slated for November 20, with vote counting on November 23, adding urgency to each party's efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)