Left Menu

Political Showdown in Maharashtra: Vinesh Phogat Joins Roadshow

As Maharashtra's elections draw near, Congress MLA Vinesh Phogat campaigned in Pune for Shivajinagar's Datta Bahirat. She criticized the Mahayuti government for 'injustice' and urged voter support for the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Meanwhile, BJP's JP Nadda accused the MVA of divisive politics, emphasizing PM Modi's inclusive approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 08:08 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 08:08 IST
Political Showdown in Maharashtra: Vinesh Phogat Joins Roadshow
Wrestler and Congress MLA Vinesh Phogat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With elections looming in Maharashtra, wrestler and Congress MLA Vinesh Phogat actively participated in a roadshow in Pune, lending her support to Congress candidate Datta Bahirat vying for the Shivajinagar Assembly constituency. Phogat made a fervent appeal to voters, urging them to back the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and criticized the Mahayuti government for undermining the democratically elected authority.

Phogat expressed confidence in a successful outcome, stating, "Everything is going well... If people shower their blessings on us on the 20th, we will win with a bigger margin this time. I appeal to voters to respond to the injustice done to you by breaking the government. Now is the right time to answer them."

On the opposing side, BJP National President JP Nadda directly targeted the MVA, accusing it of indulging in 'appeasement politics' and making religious-based reservation promises. Addressing a crowd in Navi Mumbai, Nadda condemned the MVA for fostering divisive political strategies, contrasting it against Prime Minister Modi's inclusive governance vision encapsulated in the motto 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'.

The campaigning pace for Maharashtra's 288 assembly seats has significantly increased, with both the incumbent Mahayuti and the opposition MVA ramping up their voter engagement strategies. The state's assembly elections are slated for November 20, with vote counting on November 23, adding urgency to each party's efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024