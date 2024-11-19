Uttarakhand CM Confident of BJP Win in Kedarnath, Cites Mega Development
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed strong confidence in BJP's victory in the Kedarnath by-election due to major developmental projects led by PM Narendra Modi. Dhami highlighted redevelopment efforts in Kedarnath, contrasting BJP's track record with Congress, and emphasized the party's focus on transforming Kedarnath into a global tourist hub.
In anticipation of the Kedarnath by-election, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday projected a decisive win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Assembly constituency. He attributed this confidence to the favorable environment for the party and significant development driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership after the 2013 tragedy.
Chief Minister Dhami began his day with prayers at the Kalimath Temple in Rudraprayag and later engaged in a public meeting in Guptkashi, supporting BJP candidate Asha Nautiyal. As part of the campaign, he also spearheaded a bike rally bolstering Nautiyal's prospects.
Addressing a rally in Guptkashi, Dhami highlighted that under PM Modi's vision, Kedarnath Dham has seen multiple development projects, positioning it as a global tourist destination. He compared the BJP's governance with Congress, criticizing the latter's alleged appeasement politics, while ensuring the BJP's commitment to the state's demographic integrity and youth employment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
