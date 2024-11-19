Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Confident of BJP Win in Kedarnath, Cites Mega Development

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed strong confidence in BJP's victory in the Kedarnath by-election due to major developmental projects led by PM Narendra Modi. Dhami highlighted redevelopment efforts in Kedarnath, contrasting BJP's track record with Congress, and emphasized the party's focus on transforming Kedarnath into a global tourist hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 08:08 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 08:08 IST
Uttarakhand CM Confident of BJP Win in Kedarnath, Cites Mega Development
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the Kedarnath by-election, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday projected a decisive win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Assembly constituency. He attributed this confidence to the favorable environment for the party and significant development driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership after the 2013 tragedy.

Chief Minister Dhami began his day with prayers at the Kalimath Temple in Rudraprayag and later engaged in a public meeting in Guptkashi, supporting BJP candidate Asha Nautiyal. As part of the campaign, he also spearheaded a bike rally bolstering Nautiyal's prospects.

Addressing a rally in Guptkashi, Dhami highlighted that under PM Modi's vision, Kedarnath Dham has seen multiple development projects, positioning it as a global tourist destination. He compared the BJP's governance with Congress, criticizing the latter's alleged appeasement politics, while ensuring the BJP's commitment to the state's demographic integrity and youth employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024