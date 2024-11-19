Left Menu

UP's By-Polls Controversy: Police Role Questioned by SP Leader

Samajwadi Party's Shyam Lal Pal calls on UP's Chief Electoral Officer to ensure police don't check voter IDs during by-polls, claiming past misuse of power affected voter turnout, especially among SP supporters and Muslims. He demands fair oversight and voter slip distribution to uphold electoral rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 10:02 IST
UP's By-Polls Controversy: Police Role Questioned by SP Leader
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the latest political maneuver ahead of Uttar Pradesh's by-elections, Samajwadi Party's regional head, Shyam Lal Pal, has issued a formal plea to the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). Pal is urging that police personnel abstain from checking voter IDs during the contentious polls on November 20.

Highlighting past issues, Pal alleges that during the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, police officers exploited their position, intimidating SP supporters, especially veiled Muslim women. This resulted in many leaving polling stations without casting their votes, thereby impacting overall voter participation.

The letter further accuses the authorities of not adequately distributing voter slips, particularly in SP and Muslim-centric areas, impeding civic engagement. Pal also expressed concerns over BJP candidate Anujesh Pratap Singh, seeking comprehensive video surveillance to ensure electoral integrity on voting day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024