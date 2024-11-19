UP's By-Polls Controversy: Police Role Questioned by SP Leader

In the latest political maneuver ahead of Uttar Pradesh's by-elections, Samajwadi Party's regional head, Shyam Lal Pal, has issued a formal plea to the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). Pal is urging that police personnel abstain from checking voter IDs during the contentious polls on November 20.

Highlighting past issues, Pal alleges that during the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, police officers exploited their position, intimidating SP supporters, especially veiled Muslim women. This resulted in many leaving polling stations without casting their votes, thereby impacting overall voter participation.

The letter further accuses the authorities of not adequately distributing voter slips, particularly in SP and Muslim-centric areas, impeding civic engagement. Pal also expressed concerns over BJP candidate Anujesh Pratap Singh, seeking comprehensive video surveillance to ensure electoral integrity on voting day.

