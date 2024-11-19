Electricity Dues Controversy Sparks Debate as Himachal Bhawan Faces Auction
The Himachal Pradesh High Court has ordered the attachment of Himachal Bhawan in Delhi due to unpaid electricity dues. BJP criticizes Congress's Rahul Gandhi for economic mismanagement. The lack of funds has led to potential auctions and reduced confidence in state projects.
In a significant financial dispute, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has mandated the attachment of Himachal Bhawan in Delhi following the state's failure to pay owed electricity dues amounting to Rs 64 crores. This development has attracted robust criticism from political figures, most notably BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari.
Bhandari attributed the financial imbroglio to the policies of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, terming them as detrimental to the state's economic stability. Accusing him of 'khatakhat' economics, he claimed that Gandhi's influence had led to a paucity of funds, bringing Himachal Bhawan to the brink of auction.
Adding to the political fray, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur lamented the adverse effects on the state's developmental projects. He indicated a growing dissatisfaction among investors and questioned the Himachal government's agreements with national hydropower entities. Meanwhile, the High Court has instructed a fact-finding probe into the state's financial oversight, with the next hearing slated for December 6.
(With inputs from agencies.)
