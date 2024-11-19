Left Menu

Flying Squad Check Brings Drama to Baramati Elections

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, a flying squad searched an automobile showroom linked to NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar but found nothing suspicious. This came after a complaint was registered with the Election Commission. The incident underscores the intense scrutiny in the Baramati electoral contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-11-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 12:43 IST
Flying Squad Check Brings Drama to Baramati Elections
Assembly elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

As the Maharashtra assembly elections approach, tensions are running high in the Baramati constituency. A recent search by a poll flying squad at an automobile showroom owned by NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar's father has added to the drama. Late on Monday night, officials inspected the 'Sharayu Motors' showroom in Baramati, only to find nothing amiss.

The search, confirmed by Pune Collector Suhas Divase, was conducted following a complaint to the Election Commission's control room for Baramati. Despite the attention, no suspicious activity or materials were discovered during the routine check.

This incident further highlights the charged political atmosphere as Yugendra Pawar prepares to face his uncle, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in a high-stakes election battle. The scrutiny also extended to Ajit Pawar's election in-charge, Kiran Gujar, whose office was checked earlier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024