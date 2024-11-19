Flying Squad Check Brings Drama to Baramati Elections

As the Maharashtra assembly elections approach, tensions are running high in the Baramati constituency. A recent search by a poll flying squad at an automobile showroom owned by NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar's father has added to the drama. Late on Monday night, officials inspected the 'Sharayu Motors' showroom in Baramati, only to find nothing amiss.

The search, confirmed by Pune Collector Suhas Divase, was conducted following a complaint to the Election Commission's control room for Baramati. Despite the attention, no suspicious activity or materials were discovered during the routine check.

This incident further highlights the charged political atmosphere as Yugendra Pawar prepares to face his uncle, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in a high-stakes election battle. The scrutiny also extended to Ajit Pawar's election in-charge, Kiran Gujar, whose office was checked earlier.

