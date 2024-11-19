Karnataka Minister Criticizes Centre Over Fund Allocation

In a sharp rebuke to the central government's fiscal policies, Karnataka Agriculture Minister N Chaluvaraya Swamy accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of meting out 'step-motherly treatment' to Karnataka. Swamy's comments came in response to reduced fund allocations to the state he claims are essential for farmers' welfare.

Swamy lamented that representatives from Karnataka in the central government, including former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, have failed to voice concerns for the state's farmers. Instead, he argued, the government appears to be favoring corporate sectors over rural and agricultural development, a situation Swamy described as 'disastrous.'

Highlighting specific reductions, the minister pointed to curbed allocations in pro-poor initiatives, like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and NABARD. He expressed dissatisfaction with the 58% decrease in the Seasonal Agricultural Operations (SAO) limit for 2024-25, attributing it to systemic indifference towards Karnataka's needs.

