Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Tbilisi Over Controversial Election Results

Protests in Georgia's capital, Tbilisi, escalated as police dismantled a tent camp set up by demonstrators opposing the results of the recent parliamentary election. The ruling Georgian Dream party's victory is contested, with claims of election rigging. The EU has suspended Georgia's membership application amid rising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 19-11-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 13:52 IST
Protests Erupt in Tbilisi Over Controversial Election Results
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Georgia

In a dramatic turn of events, police in Tbilisi, Georgia, acted on Tuesday to disperse a tent camp erected by protesters. The demonstrators have been contesting last month's parliamentary election results, demanding a rerun of the vote.

The election maintained the power of the Georgian Dream party, but opposition figures claim the outcome was rigged. The situation has ignited debates over Georgia's aspirations to join the European Union, with multiple protests erupting since the vote. Onlookers at the scene witnessed several scuffles, as authorities detained a number of demonstrators.

President Salome Zourabichvili, who has taken a stand against the election results, announced plans to challenge the outcome in the Constitutional Court, citing potential breaches in voting principles. Meanwhile, skepticism towards Georgian Dream grows, amid accusations of fostering authoritarianism and aligning with Moscow-style governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024