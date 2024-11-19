BJP's Champi Soren Blasts Congress Over Adivasi Neglect in Jharkhand

In a scathing critique ahead of Jharkhand's assembly elections, BJP leader and former Chief Minister Champi Soren targeted Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for overlooking crucial Adivasi issues. He asserted that the state's populace would not entrust Congress, citing a history of injustices suffered under its governance.

As the BJP candidate for the Saraikela assembly seat, Soren accused Congress of suppressing the Jharkhand Andolan—an assertion highlighting Congress's role in creating state martyrs. He stressed that a palpable desire for change resonated across constituencies, from Santhal Parganas to Palamu, aligning with a BJP upsurge.

Soren further condemned both the Congress and JMM for their silence on infiltrators exerting dominion in Santhal Pargana. Accusing them of neglect for electoral gain, he vowed that BJP would tackle the infiltration issue decisively, positioning it as a predominant concern for the Adivasis.

