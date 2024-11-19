BJP's Champi Soren Blasts Congress Over Adivasi Neglect in Jharkhand
Ahead of Jharkhand's second-phase assembly elections, BJP leader Champi Soren criticized Congress and JMM for ignoring Adivasi issues. He accused Congress of crushing the Jharkhand Andolan and creating martyrs. Soren highlighted infiltration issues and promised BJP's action to end it, rallying support across constituencies.
- Country:
- India
In a scathing critique ahead of Jharkhand's assembly elections, BJP leader and former Chief Minister Champi Soren targeted Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for overlooking crucial Adivasi issues. He asserted that the state's populace would not entrust Congress, citing a history of injustices suffered under its governance.
As the BJP candidate for the Saraikela assembly seat, Soren accused Congress of suppressing the Jharkhand Andolan—an assertion highlighting Congress's role in creating state martyrs. He stressed that a palpable desire for change resonated across constituencies, from Santhal Parganas to Palamu, aligning with a BJP upsurge.
Soren further condemned both the Congress and JMM for their silence on infiltrators exerting dominion in Santhal Pargana. Accusing them of neglect for electoral gain, he vowed that BJP would tackle the infiltration issue decisively, positioning it as a predominant concern for the Adivasis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Promises Unfulfilled: Congress Questions Modi's Jharkhand Campaign
Amid Tight US Presidential Race, Congressman Warns Against Trump's Potential Policies
JMM-led coalition betrayed poor in name of Abua Awas Yojana, J'khand BJP resolved to build 21 lakh houses: PM in Garhwa.
Jharkhand CM, MLAs and MPs of JMM-led coalition neck-deep in corruption: PM in Garhwa.
Thousands of crores sent by Centre for various schemes devoured by JMM-led coalition's corrupt leaders in Jharkhand: PM in Garhwa.