Electricity Bill Uproar in Jammu and Kashmir
Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone criticized the National Conference government for increasing electricity bills by 50% in Jammu and Kashmir. He accused them of deceptive politics, and demanded immediate action from the Power Development Department to halt these increases which he deemed unjustified.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 19-11-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:58 IST
Sajad Gani Lone, president of the Peoples Conference, has expressed outrage over the National Conference government in Jammu and Kashmir regarding a significant increase in electricity bills.
Lone, also an MLA from Handwara, claims the bills have surged by 50%, labeling it as an 'electricity mess.' He is seeking immediate government intervention.
The politician accuses the ruling party of manipulating tariff rates as a form of political maneuvering and urges the Power Development Department to cease what he describes as arbitrary hikes.
