Electricity Bill Uproar in Jammu and Kashmir

Sajad Gani Lone, president of the Peoples Conference, has expressed outrage over the National Conference government in Jammu and Kashmir regarding a significant increase in electricity bills.

Lone, also an MLA from Handwara, claims the bills have surged by 50%, labeling it as an 'electricity mess.' He is seeking immediate government intervention.

The politician accuses the ruling party of manipulating tariff rates as a form of political maneuvering and urges the Power Development Department to cease what he describes as arbitrary hikes.

