Political Unrest: Qureshi and PTI Leaders Face Charges

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan's former foreign minister and a key leader in Imran Khan's political party, has been formally indicted on multiple charges tied to the May 9, 2023, riots, according to a court official Tuesday.

Qureshi called the charges politically motivated and aimed at undermining the PTI leadership. Among those indicted are senior PTI figures such as Dr Yasmin Rashid and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry. The charges include attacking police and destroying public property.

With all accused denying the charges, a court session has been set for November 25, where the prosecution must present its evidence. Meanwhile, Qureshi urges party supporters to join a November 24 protest for political freedom and the release of Imran Khan.

