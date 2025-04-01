Left Menu

Court Orders FIR Against Kapil Mishra for Alleged Role in 2020 Delhi Riots

A Delhi court has ordered an FIR against Delhi law minister Kapil Mishra for his alleged involvement in the 2020 riots. The order highlights a need for further investigation despite police opposition to the plea. This development stems from an application by Yamuna Vihar resident Mohammad Ilyas.

A Delhi court ruled on Tuesday, calling for an FIR to investigate Delhi law minister Kapil Mishra's alleged role in the riots that shook the national capital in 2020.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia stated there was a prima facie cognizable offense, necessitating a probe against Mishra and others involved.

The judge emphasized Mishra's presence at the crime scene necessitates further investigation, prompting the police to submit a compliance report by April 16. This move comes after an application from resident Mohammad Ilyas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

