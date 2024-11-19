PDP's Stand Against Articles 370 and 35A Abrogation: A Renewed Fight for J&K's Identity
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti praised party MLAs for raising the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. She emphasized the importance of defending J&K's identity and dignity. The PDP aims to hold the ruling party accountable for their election promises, focusing on issues like Kashmiri youth in jails.
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti commended her party's dedicated MLAs for highlighting the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A during the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's recent session.
Addressing supporters in Srinagar, Mufti stressed the necessity of protecting Jammu and Kashmir's distinctive identity and dignity, asserting the battle for rights would persist both in the legislature and through public engagement.
Meanwhile, PDP legislative leader Waheed Para reiterated the commitment to challenge the National Conference government on unfulfilled electoral pledges, such as the relocation of young Kashmiris from outside jails and increased ration quotas.
