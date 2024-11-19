Left Menu

Putin's Revised Nuclear Doctrine: A Geopolitical Shift

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a revised nuclear doctrine declaring that attacks involving a nuclear power's support will be considered joint attacks on Russia. The update follows the U.S. decision to allow Ukraine to strike Russia with longer-range missiles and shows Russia's readiness to defend its interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-11-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 15:35 IST
Vladimir Putin Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a significant geopolitical move, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a revised nuclear doctrine, solidifying Russia's stance on joint attacks. The new policy suggests that a conventional assault supported by a nuclear power will be viewed as a joint attack on Russian territory.

The signing aligns with U.S. President Joe Biden's recent decision permitting Ukraine to target Russia using longer-range missiles supplied by the U.S., marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict. This doctrine underlines Russia's willingness to leverage its nuclear capabilities to deter Western interference in its military operations in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated the doctrine's publication was timely, ensuring alignment with the current global situation. The updated policy broadens the scenarios under which Russia might utilize its nuclear arsenal, emphasizing responses to massive aerial assaults and support to allies like Belarus against perceived aggressions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

