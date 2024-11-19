Putin's Revised Nuclear Doctrine: A Geopolitical Shift
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a revised nuclear doctrine declaring that attacks involving a nuclear power's support will be considered joint attacks on Russia. The update follows the U.S. decision to allow Ukraine to strike Russia with longer-range missiles and shows Russia's readiness to defend its interests.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
In a significant geopolitical move, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a revised nuclear doctrine, solidifying Russia's stance on joint attacks. The new policy suggests that a conventional assault supported by a nuclear power will be viewed as a joint attack on Russian territory.
The signing aligns with U.S. President Joe Biden's recent decision permitting Ukraine to target Russia using longer-range missiles supplied by the U.S., marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict. This doctrine underlines Russia's willingness to leverage its nuclear capabilities to deter Western interference in its military operations in Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated the doctrine's publication was timely, ensuring alignment with the current global situation. The updated policy broadens the scenarios under which Russia might utilize its nuclear arsenal, emphasizing responses to massive aerial assaults and support to allies like Belarus against perceived aggressions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- nuclear doctrine
- Russia
- nuclear power
- Ukraine
- Joe Biden
- missiles
- geopolitical
- conflict
- Belarus
ALSO READ
Germany Rallies Support for Ukraine's Winter Survival Amid Intensified Attacks
Wave of Airstrikes Hits Kharkiv: Destruction and Resilience in Ukraine
Ukraine's Heroic Defense: Drone Warfare Takes Center Stage
Baerbock's Bold Stand: Germany's Continued Support for Ukraine Amid U.S. Election Uncertainty
Israel's Innovative Use of Air-Launched Ballistic Missiles in Modern Warfare