Qureshi and PTI Leaders Indicted Amid Political Turmoil

In a significant development, Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Court indicted former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and 20 other key leaders of Imran Khan's PTI on charges linked to the May 9, 2023, riots. The court session, led by Judge Manzer Ali Khan, took place at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Qureshi, transported from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, lambasted the accusations as baseless and politicized, alleging the charges were concocted to quash PTI's leadership. Among those indicted were PTI's Punjab president Dr Yasmin Rashid and former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

The charges include attacking a police station and vandalizing property. All defendants have denied guilt. Qureshi rekindled calls for a large-scale protest on November 24, advocating for political prisoners' freedom and restoration of judicial independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)