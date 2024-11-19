Left Menu

Qureshi and PTI Leaders Indicted Amid Political Turmoil

Former Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and 20 other PTI leaders have been indicted on multiple charges related to riots on May 9, 2023. Qureshi denounces the charges as politically motivated, asserting they're aimed at suppressing PTI's leadership. A hearing is set for November 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 19-11-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 15:37 IST
Shah Mahmood Qureshi
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant development, Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Court indicted former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and 20 other key leaders of Imran Khan's PTI on charges linked to the May 9, 2023, riots. The court session, led by Judge Manzer Ali Khan, took place at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Qureshi, transported from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, lambasted the accusations as baseless and politicized, alleging the charges were concocted to quash PTI's leadership. Among those indicted were PTI's Punjab president Dr Yasmin Rashid and former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

The charges include attacking a police station and vandalizing property. All defendants have denied guilt. Qureshi rekindled calls for a large-scale protest on November 24, advocating for political prisoners' freedom and restoration of judicial independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

