Political Tension in Manipur: Congress Challenges BJP
The Congress criticized the BJP after several NDA MLAs in Manipur skipped a meeting addressing violence in the state. Congress leaders met to discuss peace strategies, urging Prime Minister Modi to intervene. Violence between ethnic groups continues, causing casualties and displacements.
- Country:
- India
The Congress has taken a strong stance against the BJP, as key MLAs of the NDA in Manipur dodged a crucial meeting convened by Chief Minister N Biren Singh. This comes amid escalating violence in the state, raising questions on the effectiveness of the ruling party's governance.
During a high-level meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leaders, including Jairam Ramesh, expressed their concerns about the ongoing turmoil in Manipur. The party plans to raise these issues in Parliament, aiming to hold the government accountable for its actions in the troubled region.
The Congress's appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah underscores the urgency for national intervention, especially as violence-related deaths surpass 220. The party is steadfast in seeking solutions to restore peace and address the grievances of displaced communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- BJP
- Manipur
- violence
- Narendra Modi
- Biren Singh
- Parliament
- NDA
- ethnic strife
- Amit Shah
ALSO READ
India to Lead Delegation at 10th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit in Brazil
Parliament's Winter Session from November 25 to December 20: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.
Foreign Secretary to Address Parliament on India-Canada and India-China Relations Amid Rising Tensions
Lok Sabha Speaker Highlights Progressive New Criminal Laws at Diplomatic Briefing in Parliament
Tragic Loss: Antigua's Parliamentarian Found Dead