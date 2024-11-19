Political Tension in Manipur: Congress Challenges BJP

The Congress has taken a strong stance against the BJP, as key MLAs of the NDA in Manipur dodged a crucial meeting convened by Chief Minister N Biren Singh. This comes amid escalating violence in the state, raising questions on the effectiveness of the ruling party's governance.

During a high-level meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leaders, including Jairam Ramesh, expressed their concerns about the ongoing turmoil in Manipur. The party plans to raise these issues in Parliament, aiming to hold the government accountable for its actions in the troubled region.

The Congress's appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah underscores the urgency for national intervention, especially as violence-related deaths surpass 220. The party is steadfast in seeking solutions to restore peace and address the grievances of displaced communities.

