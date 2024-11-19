Left Menu

Political Tension in Manipur: Congress Challenges BJP

The Congress criticized the BJP after several NDA MLAs in Manipur skipped a meeting addressing violence in the state. Congress leaders met to discuss peace strategies, urging Prime Minister Modi to intervene. Violence between ethnic groups continues, causing casualties and displacements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 15:45 IST
Political Tension in Manipur: Congress Challenges BJP
Mallikarjun Kharge Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has taken a strong stance against the BJP, as key MLAs of the NDA in Manipur dodged a crucial meeting convened by Chief Minister N Biren Singh. This comes amid escalating violence in the state, raising questions on the effectiveness of the ruling party's governance.

During a high-level meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leaders, including Jairam Ramesh, expressed their concerns about the ongoing turmoil in Manipur. The party plans to raise these issues in Parliament, aiming to hold the government accountable for its actions in the troubled region.

The Congress's appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah underscores the urgency for national intervention, especially as violence-related deaths surpass 220. The party is steadfast in seeking solutions to restore peace and address the grievances of displaced communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024