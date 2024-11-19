Britain Condemns Sentencing of Hong Kong Activists

On Tuesday, Britain voiced strong disapproval over the imprisonment of 45 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, asserting that this action highlights the misuse of a Beijing-imposed national security law to silence political dissent.

According to Britain's Minister for the Indo-Pacific, Catherine West, the National Security Law (NSL) imposed by China has significantly undermined the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents. "Today's sentencing clearly demonstrates the Hong Kong authorities' use of the NSL to criminalize political dissent," West stated.

West further reaffirmed Britain's unwavering stance in support of the people of Hong Kong, calling on all nations to fulfill their international commitments to safeguarding fundamental rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)