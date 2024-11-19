BJP's Vinod Tawde Accused of Voter Bribery Amid Maharashtra Election Scandal

BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde has landed in a controversy after being accused by Bahujan Vikas Aghadi chief Hitendra Thakur of distributing money to voters in Palghar on the eve of Maharashtra assembly elections. This accusation has sparked a heated political row.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi accused the BJP of misusing government machinery for corrupt practices, but the BJP dismissed the claims as baseless. Vinod Tawde maintained that his presence in Nalasopara was purely for guiding election procedures, challenging opposition parties to substantiate their claims.

MVA leaders, among them Congress president Nana Patole, have called for a rigorous inquiry by the Election Commission, citing concerns about fair elections. Meanwhile, BJP leader Pravin Darekar dismissed the MVA's claims as desperate tactics, asserting the BJP's confidence in electoral success.

(With inputs from agencies.)