Federal Workforce Braces for Impact: Hope Lies in Republican Congress

As Trump's plan to streamline the U.S. government threatens federal jobs, unions and employees are seeking protection from a Republican-controlled Congress. The proposal, involving Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, may convert some jobs to a status with reduced protections. Congress, which sets federal spending, could counter these measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:34 IST
Image Credit: ANI

The over 2 million-strong U.S. civilian federal workforce is eyeing an unexpected defender against proposed job cuts by Donald Trump and Elon Musk: the Republican-controlled Congress set to take office.

Federal employee unions are gearing up with legal action and public campaigns, hoping Republicans will ally with Democrats in safeguarding their vital roles in local economies and national safety, as reported by Reuters.

Although Trump and Musk, supported by Vivek Ramaswamy, plan to streamline government, possibly converting jobs to a status without job protections, Congress has the budgeting power to halt these efforts. Federal employees are optimistic about bipartisan support to protect their interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

