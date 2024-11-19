Irresponsible Nuclear Threshold Adjustment

In a recent development, Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to lower the threshold for a nuclear strike has been labeled as irresponsible by a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The spokesperson described the move as the latest in a series of irresponsible actions by what they called a 'depraved Russian government.' This strong criticism reflects growing international unease about Moscow's stance.

Amidst these tensions, the UK reiterated its unwavering support for Ukraine, standing firm against the threats posed by Russia's nuclear policy adjustment.

