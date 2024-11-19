Congress MP Slams BJP's Divisive Tactics Ahead of UP Bypolls

Congress MP Kishori Lal Sharma has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing them of indulging in divisive politics rooted in religion and caste. Speaking ahead of the by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, Sharma claims the BJP focuses on these issues to distract from governance failures.

With Uttar Pradesh bypolls on the horizon, Sharma reiterated Congress's support for the Samajwadi Party, part of the INDIA bloc alliance. He expressed confidence that alliance candidates will emerge victorious. He also denunciated BJP's neglect of important issues like unemployment, inflation, and education.

Sharma further lambasted the state's healthcare system, pointing to a fire tragedy in a Jhansi medical college as evidence of infrastructural collapse. He claimed the BJP diverts attention from such failings by discussing irrelevant topics like crematoriums and graveyards. His criticism comes amidst his visit to his constituency of Amethi.

(With inputs from agencies.)