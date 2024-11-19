Left Menu

Congress MP Slams BJP's Divisive Tactics Ahead of UP Bypolls

Congress MP Kishori Lal Sharma criticized the BJP for engaging in religion and caste politics, accusing them of failing on crucial issues like healthcare and unemployment. As UP bypolls approach, the Congress supports its ally, Samajwadi Party. Sharma also highlighted the poor state of healthcare in Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 19-11-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 17:47 IST
Congress MP Kishori Lal Sharma has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing them of indulging in divisive politics rooted in religion and caste. Speaking ahead of the by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, Sharma claims the BJP focuses on these issues to distract from governance failures.

With Uttar Pradesh bypolls on the horizon, Sharma reiterated Congress's support for the Samajwadi Party, part of the INDIA bloc alliance. He expressed confidence that alliance candidates will emerge victorious. He also denunciated BJP's neglect of important issues like unemployment, inflation, and education.

Sharma further lambasted the state's healthcare system, pointing to a fire tragedy in a Jhansi medical college as evidence of infrastructural collapse. He claimed the BJP diverts attention from such failings by discussing irrelevant topics like crematoriums and graveyards. His criticism comes amidst his visit to his constituency of Amethi.

