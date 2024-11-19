SPD's Leadership Crisis: Will Olaf Scholz Lead?

Germany's ruling Social Democrats (SPD) are set to convene on Tuesday evening to deliberate on Olaf Scholz's candidacy for chancellor in the looming snap election. A source familiar with the situation confirmed the meeting, echoing reports circulating in German media.

Contrary to portrayals of the meeting as urgent, an SPD spokeswoman clarified that the scheduled gathering is merely a routine telephone conference aimed at organizing the party's election strategy.

The discussion gains significance against the backdrop of intensified demands within the party for Scholz to step down in favor of Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, who enjoys greater popularity.

(With inputs from agencies.)